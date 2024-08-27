Arsonore Graz
A hot party with top-class well-wishers
The Graz music festival Arsonore is celebrating its tenth anniversary under the direction of pianist Markus Schirmer. So this year's motto from September 4 to 8 at Eggenberg Palace, the Dom im Berg and the Opera House is "Paaarty!!!! - There will once again be no shortage of surprises.
The line-up of artists that Markus Schirmer has assembled this year from 4 to 8 September is as varied as the Arsonore program. From stars to up-and-coming artists, from classical purists to musical border crossers, a wide variety of personalities come together here and always find common ground to create exciting programs.
This can already be seen at the start of Arsonore, when it's "Let The Show Begin" on September 4 at Eggenberg Palace. The Vienna-Berlin ensemble will share the stage with Markus Schirmer and star clown Anatoli Akerman. The following day, it's "Pura Vida!" and you can listen to the refreshing combination of established and up-and-coming musicians who have put together a highly unusual program.
The family concert on Friday (11 a.m.) in the Planetensaal offers a glimpse into the musical future, while in the evening Frederic Chopin is celebrated - by young, award-winning musicians and actress Fanny Altenburger. Saturday brings together guitarist Mario Berger and accordionist Christian Bakanic - both in a class of their own. Afterwards, the resurrection of the legendary "Studio 74" with star DJ Markus Schirmer will be celebrated at Dom im Berg.
And the finale on Sunday in the Graz Opera House with the incredible brass septet Mnozil Brass, which also has reason to celebrate, as the gentlemen have been playing together for 30 years, already has the makings of a legend. All program details and tickets are available at arsonore.at.
