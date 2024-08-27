Salzburg v Dynamo Kiev – LIVE from 9pm

Together with Baidoo, Kamil Piatkowski has recently formed an extremely solid central defense. "In the last few games, Kamil and I have shown that we can play well together," said Baidoo. "He's getting game time, which makes me very happy for him. For us as the last line, it's important that we play to nil." If they manage to do the same in the second leg against Kiev, the Bulls will be back in the top flight - as they have been since 2019. The loser of the clash will have to make do with the league phase of the Europa League.