Champions League:
Salzburg v Dynamo Kiev – LIVE from 9pm
Showdown in the battle for the Champions League group stage. Salzburg host Dynamo Kiev, we'll be reporting live from 9pm - see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
It's all set. Runners-up Red Bull Salzburg go into today's decisive match for a place in the Champions League with an excellent starting position. After a 2-0 first-leg win against Dynamo Kiev, Salzburg hold the trump cards. They can secure their sixth CL appearance in a row in their own stadium. For the first time in history, two Austrian clubs would qualify for the main competition of the top flight.
"Special moment"
Sturm Graz have secured their ticket for the new league phase since winning the league title. The dethroned serial champions want to follow suit. "It's a special moment. It's a great opportunity to show the world who we are," said Salzburg coach Pepijn Lijnders. The Dutchman has not only introduced a new system of play, but also a new self-image. "We want to attack. We want to try to control and dominate."
Salzburg are unbeaten in nine competitive matches in a row and have won six out of seven under Lijnders. Only in the second leg of the last CL qualifying round was there an unnecessarily turbulent 3-3 draw against Twente Enschede. The Bulls have won their last two games with a clean sheet. There was special praise for the back four. Lijnders: "The basis of good pressing is a good last line. They are making so much progress. When they are organized and have confidence, it makes everything so much easier."
Four-week break for Terzic
However, left-back Aleksa Terzic will be out for longer after suffering a muscle injury in his thigh in the first leg. "It will probably be four weeks," said Lijnders. Ignace Van der Brempt is likely to come on in place of the Serbian, whether on the left or his usual right wing is unclear. Amar Dedic could also switch to the left - among other things to get a grip on winger Andrij Yarmolenko, Dynamo's most dangerous attacking weapon.
Despite, or perhaps because of, their comfortable starting position, Lijnders issued another urgent warning against the Ukrainian runners-up. "It won't be easy against this team, not for 95 minutes," emphasized the 41-year-old. "I don't want to make them out to be better than they are. But they're a good, good team. We'll need our whole toolbox, all our weapons - offensively and defensively."
Hardly any changes are expected in the offense. After his brilliant performance in the first leg, Moussa Yeo is likely to start again in an unfamiliar position at center forward. "Yeo has a lot of those individual, outstanding wow moments," said Lijnders about the 20-year-old from Mali. "A good player can play several positions. We want to put these players up front in positions where they can create, where they can express themselves."
"Have to forget about the result"
Lijnders does not believe in managing the lead. "We have to forget about the result. It's half-time, we have absolutely nothing yet," said the former Liverpool assistant to Jürgen Klopp. Reaching the Champions League would also be a huge honor for him. "It would give me a lot of pleasure, it's the biggest club competition in world soccer. It's nice that we can finish it here at home." However, the stadium will not be sold out. According to the club, just under 20,000 tickets had been sold by midday on Monday.
Neither team has played a match since last week's first leg in Lublin, Poland. Dynamo's championship match was also postponed to give the team the best possible preparation for the deciding game. Samson Baidoo, the only ÖFB player in the Salzburg squad, believes his team is ready for the top flight. "We are a young team, really hungry. We want to be the team that nobody wants to play against," said the 20-year-old.
Together with Baidoo, Kamil Piatkowski has recently formed an extremely solid central defense. "In the last few games, Kamil and I have shown that we can play well together," said Baidoo. "He's getting game time, which makes me very happy for him. For us as the last line, it's important that we play to nil." If they manage to do the same in the second leg against Kiev, the Bulls will be back in the top flight - as they have been since 2019. The loser of the clash will have to make do with the league phase of the Europa League.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
