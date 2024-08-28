Vorteilswelt
Mustard yellow puts you in the mood

Gigi Hadid is already wearing the autumn trend color

Nachrichten
28.08.2024 08:00

It's actually still too hot outside to start thinking about fall. But Gigi Hadid is already getting the anticipation going. A few weeks ago, she proved just how cool the trend color for the coming season is.

comment0 Kommentare

One thing is already certain: this fall will not be dreary. At least when it comes to the new fashion colors. In addition to royal blue, purple and olive green, one color is very much on trend for the coming season: mustard yellow.

Hadid shows how it's done
And the stars are already fans of this shade, as Gigi Hadid proved at the end of July.

Gigi Hadid in a mustard yellow ensemble by Miu Miu.
Gigi Hadid in a mustard yellow ensemble by Miu Miu.
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Noam Galai)

For the premiere of "Deadpool & Wolverine", she slipped into a mustard yellow ensemble by Miu Miu consisting of a triangle top and a skirt, both made of leather, and combined it with a color-coordinated bag.

A real eye-catcher look, which Hadid could almost only top the next day with a mustard yellow coat. 

Gigi Hadid with Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively
Gigi Hadid with Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Giada Papini Rampelotto / dpa Picture Alliance)

On trend for fall
The slightly darker shade of yellow can be found not only at Miu Miu, but also at other fashion labels such as Marc Jacobs and Altim Repertoire.

The shade is also setting the tone for fall at Marc Jacobs.
The shade is also setting the tone for fall at Marc Jacobs.
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)

But it's no wonder that the color has conquered the catwalks again for autumn. After all, mustard yellow can also be perfectly combined with other fall shades - such as bordeaux red, dark blue, grey, black or brown.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
