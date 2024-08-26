Resistant bacteria raged in hospital for years

Origin in the urology department

The results: All but nine of the bacterial isolates belonged to three clusters of Pseudomonas aeruginosa pathogens with resistance genes. The researchers also discovered the possible ways in which the germs spread. "The most likely source of infection for cluster 1 (...) and cluster 2 (...) were (water; note) drains in the intensive care unit (ICU) washroom. The cluster 3 (bacterial; note) clone may have originated in the urology ward in 2020 and spread to the ICU years later," the experts stated. Resistant bacteria can establish themselves in the hospital environment for years and cause outbreaks.