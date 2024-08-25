Video purports to show terrorist swearing allegiance to IS

Attacker now in custody

The suspected perpetrator of the Solingen attack, a 26-year-old Syrian, turned himself in on Saturday evening and is now in custody. The German federal prosecutor's office accuses him of having joined IS. Because of his radical Islamist convictions, he had decided to kill as many people as possible at the Solingen city festival who he considered to be infidels. The name given by the investigators is different from the one in the video.