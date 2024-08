GAK needs wins! “Dirty if we have to”

Dominik Frieser (GAK attacking player):

"I think we were well in the game again. We felt we had more and more of the play, but were too indecisive up front. Then you get a stupid set piece goal and go behind again. It's difficult at the moment. But we've played four rounds, that doesn't mean anything. But we have to start winning threes now. Dirty if we have to. Just playing nice won't help."