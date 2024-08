Two records for Bayern veteran Thomas Müller

Two Müller milestones

Bayern's Thomas Müller achieved two major milestones: Müller was substituted for Sacha Boey in the 65th minute. The 34-year-old thus played his 709th competitive match for Bayern and drew level with goalkeeping legend Sepp Maier, FCB's all-time record player. The 34-year-old has now made 474 appearances in the German top flight. In this statistic, Müller overtook Sepp Maier, who has 473 Bundesliga appearances.