Kamil Piatkowski moved to FC Red Bull Salzburg three years ago. After a tough apprenticeship, he is now an integral part of the Bulls' starting eleven. In an interview with "Krone", the Pole talks about the chances of knocking out Dynamo Kiev on the way to the Champions League, Conor McGregor and coach Pep Lijnders.
"Krone": Kamil, you won the first leg against Dynamo Kiev 2:0 away from home. In retrospect, how would you rate your performance?
KamilPiatkowski: I'm happy about this win because we performed well. It was very important that we didn't concede a goal. You could see that Dynamo play good soccer, but we did a good job. Now we're looking forward to the second leg.
You've been a Salzburg player for three years. How do you feel about this time?
I didn't always play, but that was also important for my development in the end. Things are going really well now. I'm also much more experienced, which is important for my confidence.
When you arrived in 2021, you said you wanted to live your dream here. To what extent are you doing that?
I'm absolutely living my dream right now! And I hope it stays that way, because we really want to get into the Champions League.
What is the key to your current success?
I think the most important thing is to stay true to yourself. That sounds simple, but it's often the little things that do you good. It's about how long you sleep, how you eat and, above all, believing in yourself. And I have faith in myself.
What is the feedback from coach Pep Lijnders?
I would like to emphasize that I can see very clearly that the coach has a lot of faith in me. I appreciate that and I'm grateful to him for that. As a player, it's always important that the coach sees your qualities and trusts you.
Conor McGregor impresses you. Are you a similar fighter to him on the pitch?
(laughs) I try my best! But maybe I shouldn't approach it quite like Conor, as a footballer it's important to make intelligent decisions. But it's true, I've watched his and many other fights, it's kind of a hobby of mine.
Who else inspires you?
My father for sure. He always gave me the feeling that I could become a footballer. Even as a young child, he took me to training and made it all possible for me. He wanted me to try it out and be happy.
How important is it for a player to have a good personal life in order to perform on the pitch?
That definitely has an impact on my performance, as my personal life is very important to me. It all starts at home. If you're happy there, if you and your loved ones are healthy, then that has an effect on the pitch. I'm very happy right now, planning the future with my fiancée. It was always my dream to find the right girl. I've achieved that with Julia.
Are you even building a house?
Yes, that's true. But it will take some time (laughs).
You got two days off after the game in Lublin. How good is it to be able to switch off?
It's good because good regeneration is essential. We've had a tough start to the season with a lot of weeks in England. But now we're 120 percent ready for Dynamo! It will be a very important game - and we absolutely want to win it!
Salzburg can punch their ticket for the Champions League for the sixth time in a row. How do you rate your chances?
We're 2:0 up, that's a great starting position. But we're only at half-time. We have to stay focused and know how soccer works. But now we're playing at home and will give our best performance.
The fans have taken you to their hearts. How do you feel about the Salzburg supporters?
I'm just happy and I can promise you and all the fans that I'll give my all: I give everything to be allowed to play in every game. I leave my heart on the pitch!
Final question: How are your German skills after three years?
(laughs, answers in German): I understand a bit, but not that much. (Switches back to English) I can manage 20 percent. My fiancée is also from Austria and my teacher. It's not easy for me, but I want to improve. Hopefully I'll be able to speak a bit of German with you in the next few months.
