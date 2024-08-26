“I’m absolutely living my dream right now”

How important is it for a player to have a good personal life in order to perform on the pitch?

That definitely has an impact on my performance, as my personal life is very important to me. It all starts at home. If you're happy there, if you and your loved ones are healthy, then that has an effect on the pitch. I'm very happy right now, planning the future with my fiancée. It was always my dream to find the right girl. I've achieved that with Julia.