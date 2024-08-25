Vorteilswelt
Accident while intoxicated

Race with tricycles on the Rossfeld ended tragically

Nachrichten
25.08.2024 18:06
Two members of the Göminger Landjugend fell down a steep slope on the Rossfeld in a frenzy. They had been racing with mountain carts. The two men (19, 24) were seriously injured.
comment0 Kommentare

It was supposed to be a fun weekend outing for the Göming rural youth with visits to pubs and a trip to the salt mine. On Saturday, the young people were out and about in Berchtesgaden. However, a descent with "mountain carts" offered by a local entrepreneur ended tragically at Rossfeld.

Serious traffic accidents happen again and again on the Rossfeld. (Bild: Tröster Andreas/ANDREAS TROESTER)
Serious traffic accidents happen again and again on the Rossfeld.
(Bild: Tröster Andreas/ANDREAS TROESTER)

In the afternoon, the members of the Landjugend took the unpowered tricycles down into the valley on the Rossfeld-Höhenringstraße. Apparently several members were racing each other. Following an emergency call, a large contingent of firefighters and rescue workers responded to an accident involving several carts that had crashed. They had come to a standstill after a collision on the steep mountainside, which was in danger of falling. Two men (19, 24) sustained serious injuries in the collision.

One wanted to overtake and there was a crash
The fire department was able to rescue the two from the steep terrain. Police officers from Berchtesgaden noticed a strong smell of alcohol during the accident investigation. According to the police, the two young men had been racing each other down the busy B999 under the influence of alcohol. When one tried to overtake the other, there was a crash.

After first aid, the seriously injured men were taken to Salzburg Regional Hospital. Preliminary proceedings were initiated against both of them due to their intoxication. According to the police, there have already been several such cart accidents with serious injuries on the Rossfeld this year.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Sabine Deubler
Sabine Deubler
