Accident while intoxicated
Race with tricycles on the Rossfeld ended tragically
It was supposed to be a fun weekend outing for the Göming rural youth with visits to pubs and a trip to the salt mine. On Saturday, the young people were out and about in Berchtesgaden. However, a descent with "mountain carts" offered by a local entrepreneur ended tragically at Rossfeld.
In the afternoon, the members of the Landjugend took the unpowered tricycles down into the valley on the Rossfeld-Höhenringstraße. Apparently several members were racing each other. Following an emergency call, a large contingent of firefighters and rescue workers responded to an accident involving several carts that had crashed. They had come to a standstill after a collision on the steep mountainside, which was in danger of falling. Two men (19, 24) sustained serious injuries in the collision.
One wanted to overtake and there was a crash
The fire department was able to rescue the two from the steep terrain. Police officers from Berchtesgaden noticed a strong smell of alcohol during the accident investigation. According to the police, the two young men had been racing each other down the busy B999 under the influence of alcohol. When one tried to overtake the other, there was a crash.
After first aid, the seriously injured men were taken to Salzburg Regional Hospital. Preliminary proceedings were initiated against both of them due to their intoxication. According to the police, there have already been several such cart accidents with serious injuries on the Rossfeld this year.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.