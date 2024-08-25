Race with tricycles on the Rossfeld ended tragically

In the afternoon, the members of the Landjugend took the unpowered tricycles down into the valley on the Rossfeld-Höhenringstraße. Apparently several members were racing each other. Following an emergency call, a large contingent of firefighters and rescue workers responded to an accident involving several carts that had crashed. They had come to a standstill after a collision on the steep mountainside, which was in danger of falling. Two men (19, 24) sustained serious injuries in the collision.