Special place
Marriage proposal close to the sky at a height of 30 meters
How romantic! At least for those who aren't afraid of heights. But we can spoil it: Barbara said "yes", of course!
An engagement is a very special moment in the life of a couple.
The commander of the Neudorf bei Parndorf fire department, Stefan Mikula, came up with something very special for his Barbara. He took her on a trip to heaven. And on her 30th birthday no less.
"I already knew a year ago that I wanted to marry her," says Stefan Mikula. When he became fire department commander in November of the previous year, he also knew that he wanted to propose in this setting. So on Saturday, they first faked a mission and then called Barbara.
She came, but it took a little persuasion to get her into the basket. "When she moved in with me, she got lost once while walking the dog. So I said to her, let's go up there now so that you can see Neudorf from above and that won't happen again," laughs the new bridegroom. No sooner said than done. The dedicated comrades from Neusiedl am See transported the couple to a lofty height of 30 meters.
At the top, Stefan asked his Barbara if she would like to go through life with him as his wife.
"She didn't hesitate for a moment and said yes straight away," says the Neudorfer happily. And Barbara also enjoyed the view. They are now planning when they will get married. In any case, we already wish them all the best!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
