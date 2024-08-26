Entrepreneurs now want to run medical centers

In some districts there is only one (!) statutory health insurance pediatrician

A look at the number of pediatricians in Vienna shows why the current initiative is so important. The population is growing, but the number of panel doctors is decreasing. There is a massive need to catch up in Vienna, especially in the area of care for children and adolescents, says the Medical Association. "Doctors in the solidarity-based healthcare system are increasingly reaching their limits, and general medical practices often take on the treatment of small patients in order to maintain care, even though this area is already at its limit," says Vice President Naghme Kamaleyan-Schmied.