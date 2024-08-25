"Not the last word"
Hezbollah attack: Netanyahu announces retaliation
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced further military responses to the major attack by the pro-Iranian Hezbollah. The Israeli attacks on targets of the Shiite militia in Lebanon on Sunday were "not the last word", Netanyahu said at a cabinet meeting. "We are hitting Hezbollah with surprising, devastating strikes."
The Israeli army had destroyed thousands of Hezbollah's short-range missiles, "all of which were intended to hit our civilians and armed forces", Netanyahu said. In addition, the Israeli army had intercepted "all drones" that Hezbollah had launched "at a strategic target in central Israel".
Mossad headquarters targeted?
Netanyahu did not say which target was involved. According to Israeli media reports, Hezbollah had targeted the headquarters of the foreign intelligence service Mossad in Tel Aviv.
Almost four weeks after the killing of its military chief Fuad Shukr, Hezbollah carried out a major attack on Israel on Sunday morning - but declared it over after just a few hours. The Tehran-backed Shiite militia attacked northern Israel with more than 300 rockets, according to its own statements. A state of emergency was declared in Israel, but most of the restrictions were later eased again.
"Whoever hurts us, we will hurt them"
For its part, the Israeli army reported pre-emptive attacks on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon. According to the report, around one hundred fighter jets were deployed. Most of the numerous rocket launchers hit by the militia in southern Lebanon were aimed at northern Israel, it was reported. However, some had also targeted the center of Israel. Netanyahu promised to "do everything" to protect his country. The "simple rule applies: whoever hurts us, we will hurt them".
