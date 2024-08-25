Hezbollah attack: Netanyahu announces retaliation

"Whoever hurts us, we will hurt them"

For its part, the Israeli army reported pre-emptive attacks on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon. According to the report, around one hundred fighter jets were deployed. Most of the numerous rocket launchers hit by the militia in southern Lebanon were aimed at northern Israel, it was reported. However, some had also targeted the center of Israel. Netanyahu promised to "do everything" to protect his country. The "simple rule applies: whoever hurts us, we will hurt them".