Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Neighbor sounded the alarm

Automatically saved draft

Nachrichten
25.08.2024 10:54

Fire alarm on Saturday morning in an apartment building in Hall in Tirol! A neighbor noticed heavy smoke coming from behind a locked apartment and raised the alarm. The fire department eventually found an unconscious man (43) and rescued him outside.

comment0 Kommentare

Shortly before 9.15 a.m. on Saturday, the sirens sounded in Hall in Tirol. "For unknown reasons, there was heavy smoke or a fire in the living room of an apartment in an apartment building," said the police.

Neighbor notified resident and fire department
A resident who noticed smoke coming from the locked apartment broke open the door. Due to the heavy smoke, he and his son left the building before informing neighbors in the apartment building and the fire department.

Seriously injured man taken to hospital
The firefighters finally searched the heavily smoky apartment with heavy breathing protection and were able to find a 43-year-old Austrian man unconscious in the living room. "After initial treatment, the seriously injured man was taken to hospital in Innsbruck," said the investigators.

Cause of the fire still unclear
A mattress in the living room was identified as the source of the fire. "The cause of the fire is not yet known and is the subject of a police investigation," emphasizes the executive.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Samuel Thurner
Samuel Thurner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf