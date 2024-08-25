Neighbor sounded the alarm
Fire alarm on Saturday morning in an apartment building in Hall in Tirol! A neighbor noticed heavy smoke coming from behind a locked apartment and raised the alarm. The fire department eventually found an unconscious man (43) and rescued him outside.
Shortly before 9.15 a.m. on Saturday, the sirens sounded in Hall in Tirol. "For unknown reasons, there was heavy smoke or a fire in the living room of an apartment in an apartment building," said the police.
Neighbor notified resident and fire department
A resident who noticed smoke coming from the locked apartment broke open the door. Due to the heavy smoke, he and his son left the building before informing neighbors in the apartment building and the fire department.
Seriously injured man taken to hospital
The firefighters finally searched the heavily smoky apartment with heavy breathing protection and were able to find a 43-year-old Austrian man unconscious in the living room. "After initial treatment, the seriously injured man was taken to hospital in Innsbruck," said the investigators.
Cause of the fire still unclear
A mattress in the living room was identified as the source of the fire. "The cause of the fire is not yet known and is the subject of a police investigation," emphasizes the executive.
