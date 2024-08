“Nobody needs to be afraid of Herbert Kickl”

"Krone": Mr. Spalt, you replaced Reinhard Bösch in the National Council in November 2022. How was the move to the National Council?

Thomas Spalt: I had already gained many years of experience in politics, including as a city councillor in Feldkirch, but it was quite a change. The tone in the National Council is a little rougher, the topics are varied, but on the whole it's an intensive, exciting job.