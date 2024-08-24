Premier League
LIVE from 4pm: Will Oliver Glasner cheer in the derby?
Second matchday in the Premier League: Oliver Glasner and Crystal Palace face West Ham United. The game kicks off at 4pm and we'll be reporting live (ticker below).
Here is the live ticker:
Some coaches don't even arrive as winners, Oliver Glasner did so ahead of Crystal Palace's home game against West Ham today, even as the loser of the Premier League opener. Because he praised referee Sam Barrott as a "great man". Even though he "stole" a goal from Crystal Palace in the 2-1 defeat at Brentford FC: Glasner's star striker Eberechi Eze had scored from a free-kick, but Barrott wrongly ruled a foul on the striker and stopped play with a whistle before the ball had even crossed the goal line. According to the rules, this whistle meant that the video assistant referee could no longer intervene and cancel the foul, which was clearly not a foul according to the TV settings.
Before Eze let it be known in a BBC interview after the final whistle: "The referee told me that he had blown his whistle too early and had therefore made a mistake!" Glasner: "We were actually all surprised that the referee had blown his whistle so early. Although we still thought it was a goal!" The Upper Austrian is completely relaxed despite the defeat: "The rules are the way they are and that's why we're not complaining about it!"
Which many observers had already described as "very, very respectful". But Glasner went even further. The 49-year-old answered questions as to whether he was annoyed that the referee had even admitted his major mistake with a "no"! Reason: "Admitting this mistake shows that he is a good character and a good guy." He continued: "I also made mistakes in this game and he showed that he is a great man!"
Opponents invested 200 million in the summer!
Words that have Glasner and his "Eagles" heading into the London home derby against West Ham United today as a genteman. And thus into the duel between two losers of the first round. Two opponents who were also on an equal footing at the end of last season in tenth (Crystal Palace) and ninth (West Ham). Glasner ahead of today's clash to the "Krone": "But West Ham have now invested around 200 million euros!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
