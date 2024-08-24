LIVE from 4pm: Will Oliver Glasner cheer in the derby?

Some coaches don't even arrive as winners, Oliver Glasner did so ahead of Crystal Palace's home game against West Ham today, even as the loser of the Premier League opener. Because he praised referee Sam Barrott as a "great man". Even though he "stole" a goal from Crystal Palace in the 2-1 defeat at Brentford FC: Glasner's star striker Eberechi Eze had scored from a free-kick, but Barrott wrongly ruled a foul on the striker and stopped play with a whistle before the ball had even crossed the goal line. According to the rules, this whistle meant that the video assistant referee could no longer intervene and cancel the foul, which was clearly not a foul according to the TV settings.