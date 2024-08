Glasner: Two departures! Prominent name coming?

"A great player, but ..."

But Crystal Palace apparently already have a successor in Raheem Sterling in their sights. The 29-year-old winger has been linked with other clubs for weeks - now also with the Eagles. "Raheem Sterling is a fantastic player, but that doesn't mean he will be a Crystal Palace player," Glasner commented on the rumors on Friday. "He is a great player, but I don't know what will happen with him ..."