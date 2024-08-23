Just before the US Open
First consequences after Sinner doping case
The doping affair surrounding tennis ace Jannik Sinner has now led to personnel consequences. Fitness trainer Umberto Ferrara and physiotherapist Giacomo Naldi will no longer be working with the South Tyrolean in future.
According to Italian media reports, Sinner has parted company with his two long-time companions. According to the Sinner team, physiotherapist Naldi had used a healing spray containing the banned substance Clostebol to treat a wound on his finger. He later massaged and treated Sinner without gloves, which allegedly led to the unintentional contamination.
Ferrara, on the other hand, is said to have bought the preparation and passed it on to the physiotherapist. This ultimately led to the doping case that has divided the tennis world and kept it on tenterhooks in recent days.
What will WADA decide?
The action now has personal consequences for the duo. It was a difficult and painful decision for Sinner. At the US Open, the number one in the world tennis rankings will therefore only be accompanied by coaches Darren Cahill and Simone Vagnozzi. Meanwhile, the 23-year-old is trying to clear his head by playing table tennis.
In March, Sinner tested positive twice for the banned anabolic steroid Clostebol. The 23-year-old was not banned. According to the responsible tennis agency ITIA, the Italian was acquitted by an independent court last Thursday. However, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) still wants to "carefully examine" the decision.
