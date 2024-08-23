Posse over deportation of IS man continues

Dispute over redacted parts of the file

After just a few minutes, there is a dispute between defense lawyer Andreas Schweitzer and the judge. It was about parts of the file that had been removed from the file inspection but were to be used in the trial: "The whole thing is a farce!" Schweitzer was annoyed: "Is this an attempt to deport someone against whom there is no urgent suspicion of a crime as quickly as possible in order to do politics a favor?"