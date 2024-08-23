No decision
Posse over deportation of IS man continues
The next chapter in the deportation of the 29-year-old Tajik who, together with his wife and an IS man living in Germany, had allegedly planned an attack on St. Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna during the Christmas period. On Friday, another hours-long hearing took place in Vienna.
As reported by the "Krone" newspaper, the suspected Islamist fought the deportation order by applying for asylum: "I would like to say that I cannot return. I am a member of the political 'Group 24'. The government in Tajikistan believes that we are a terrorist group," he explained. After the asylum application was rejected, things continued at the Federal Administrative Court on Friday. Or started all over again.
Alleged accomplices already deported
The co-suspect living in Germany has long since been returned to his former home country and the wife of the suspected IS fanatic, a Turkish woman, has already been deported despite the ongoing investigation by the Vienna public prosecutor's office. She has also been banned from entering the country for four years. She is now back in Turkey, where the couple's three young children also live with their grandparents. A fourth suspect committed suicide in the cell.
Just like a few weeks ago, the 29-year-old Tajik is taken from detention pending deportation to Erdberg under heavy guard. There is a notice on the door of his cell in the police detention center that reads: "Attention, dangerous!" - In front of the Federal Administrative Court, half a dozen WEGA officers are waiting for the police bus to escort the slight suspect into the building.
To date, the suspect, who was released from pre-trial detention in May due to a lack of urgent suspicion and taken into custody pending deportation, has not missed any legal opportunity to stay in Austria after all. Because he applied for asylum, the first deportation order from the Federal Office for Immigration and Asylum was revoked. Which is why the trial is starting from scratch again on Friday, with a different judge than in June.
Dispute over redacted parts of the file
After just a few minutes, there is a dispute between defense lawyer Andreas Schweitzer and the judge. It was about parts of the file that had been removed from the file inspection but were to be used in the trial: "The whole thing is a farce!" Schweitzer was annoyed: "Is this an attempt to deport someone against whom there is no urgent suspicion of a crime as quickly as possible in order to do politics a favor?"
The trial lasted eight hours on Friday and the accused was questioned at length. In the end, there was again no decision. The judge wants to check over the weekend whether he will reopen the evidentiary proceedings. "I have submitted several motions that are essential for the decision-making process," explains Schweitzer. If the evidentiary proceedings remain closed, the decision will be made in writing.
