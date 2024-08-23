Nehammer in Salzburg
Chancellor dreams of an absolute majority
Blue skies, bright sunshine, the fortress in view and the program in mind: Karl Nehammer had his messages from his "Austria Plan" ready at the press conference on the Steinterrasse on Friday morning, brimming with self-confidence.
The Federal Chancellor is currently on an election tour. Yesterday, Friday, he traveled to Salzburg. First appointment: a meeting with journalists on the Steinterrasse. Looking ahead to the election, he says: "The more people trust me, the more we will implement and if we achieve an absolute majority, they can be sure that we will implement everything in our program." He earns stunned looks.
He counters: "I am convinced that first place is possible. No poll has seen us only 0.8 percentage points behind the FPÖ in the EU elections. My feeling among the people out there is different, much better than what is reflected in the polls."
Nehammer: "Kickl is a security risk!"
In terms of content, he roughly discusses the new plan for social welfare and new housing subsidies. However, the focus of the conversation is clearly on his opponents: "Kickl is a security risk, he has shown that in the past. Babler has Marxist tendencies. And both are dreamers. As a 'center-right party', I don't want to represent extremes, unlike the left-left and right-right."
In the afternoon, Nehammer hiked in the footsteps of Sebastian Kurz: with party friends and fans, he went to the Sternalm in St. Johann. In the evening, the Chancellor even received a gift at the traditional summer party of his Pinzgau party colleagues in Zell am See. According to Krone-Info, Nehammer was presented with a stone from the Habachtal valley, known for its emeralds.
