New location sought
Emergency doctor helicopter is about to be relocated itself
The base of the Christophorus 33 intensive care transport helicopter is to be located much closer to the heart of Lower Austria in future. It could therefore move from Wiener Neustadt to St. Pölten.
Christophorus 33 (C 33) has normally been taking off to transfer patients from one hospital to another since 1999. Thanks to its equipment, it is regarded as a flying intensive care unit for highly complex transports. But now the helicopter itself is about to be transferred.
State and ÖAMTC in "close coordination"
It is currently still stationed at Wiener Neustadt-Ost airfield. However, this now appears to be too remote for those responsible. A new base in the central area is therefore being considered "for tactical reasons". Even if no locations are being named at the moment, the Völtendorf airfield in St. Pölten is said to be the top favorite. "Various options are currently being evaluated in close coordination with the state of Lower Austria," says the ÖAMTC air rescue service.
One instead of three
With the possible relocation, the airfield in Allzeit Getreuen would lose two of the three stationed rescue helicopters within a short space of time. In addition to the C 33, the C 18, which has only been based there since April and is responsible for northern and central Burgenland, will soon be moving back to a new hangar in the neighboring province. Only the C 3 would remain.
