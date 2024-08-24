Emergency doctor helicopter is about to be relocated itself

State and ÖAMTC in "close coordination"

It is currently still stationed at Wiener Neustadt-Ost airfield. However, this now appears to be too remote for those responsible. A new base in the central area is therefore being considered "for tactical reasons". Even if no locations are being named at the moment, the Völtendorf airfield in St. Pölten is said to be the top favorite. "Various options are currently being evaluated in close coordination with the state of Lower Austria," says the ÖAMTC air rescue service.