Sad news
Abbess Hildegard Brem deceased
It was with great sadness that the diocese of Feldkirch announced the death of Hildegard Brem on Friday afternoon. The abbess of the Cistercian monastery Mariastern-Gwiggen was one of the most important personalities in the Catholic Church in Vorarlberg.
Throughout her life, Hildegard Brem was both deeply religious and at the same time always attentive to the problems of the world. Born Renate Brem in Vienna in 1951, she studied mathematics, philosophy-psychology-pedagogy and theology for secondary school teaching after graduating from high school. She entered the Cistercian abbey of Mariastern-Gwiggen in September 1977 and made her solemn profession in 1982. She was novice mistress and prioress before being elected abbess of the abbey in 2005.
Bishop Benno thanks his long-time companion
Since December 2022, she was also a religious advisor for the diocese of Feldkirch and worked closely with Bishop Benno Elbs. He was very moved by the death of his long-time companion: "With Abbess Hildegard Brem, a woman has returned to God to whom I am grateful for many things. She was a hopeful Christian and an amiable nun who worked with great wisdom and spiritual breadth and left many traces behind. I experienced the depth of her faith and trust in God when I visited her in hospital the evening before she died. I could sense her great gratitude when she said goodbye to me with the words: 'Goodbye in heaven. I would like to thank Abbess Hildegard for her great commitment to our church and our diocese. May she rest in God's peace."
There are probably countless people in Vorarlberg who owe her a great deal - Hildegard Brem always had an open ear for everyone.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
