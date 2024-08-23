Abbess Hildegard Brem deceased

Bishop Benno thanks his long-time companion

Since December 2022, she was also a religious advisor for the diocese of Feldkirch and worked closely with Bishop Benno Elbs. He was very moved by the death of his long-time companion: "With Abbess Hildegard Brem, a woman has returned to God to whom I am grateful for many things. She was a hopeful Christian and an amiable nun who worked with great wisdom and spiritual breadth and left many traces behind. I experienced the depth of her faith and trust in God when I visited her in hospital the evening before she died. I could sense her great gratitude when she said goodbye to me with the words: 'Goodbye in heaven. I would like to thank Abbess Hildegard for her great commitment to our church and our diocese. May she rest in God's peace."