Austria Vienna against LASK LIVE from 5pm

However, there is little sign of a spirit of optimism under new coach Stephan Helm. Helm used the image of a "process", which logically has not progressed very far after eight weeks. "I am convinced that we are still a long way from reaching our top level. Every game is an opportunity to get closer to the ideal." So far, it has not been quite clear what Austria should stand for under Helm. "In the game against WAC, we were really good with the ball, were very often in the opponent's penalty area, kept the opponent away from their own penalty area. That's exactly our approach. If we manage to do that, goals are the result," said Helm.