Austria Vienna against LASK LIVE from 5pm

With turmoil in and around the club, Vienna's Austria are heading into a landmark month. Over the next five weeks, the previously unconvincing Violets will face LASK, Sturm Graz, Rapid and Salzburg. On Sunday, Austria will be looking for a rare win against Linz in front of their home crowd. The balancing act between wishful thinking and reality is causing those responsible a lot of trouble.
Membership record
For Manuel Ortlechner, the fact that Austria recently announced a new "milestone" with 8,000 club members and 8,000 season tickets sold is the "antithesis of the perceived aura surrounding the club in recent weeks". The sporting director of the seventh-placed team in the table knows that victories are the main way to ensure calm. "Of course it would be better to win week in, week out. But anyone who demands that is out of touch with reality and living brutally in the past."
There is talk of ongoing rifts within the club, and sometimes the disagreements in the sporting arena become apparent. In the last home game, for example, when the organized fan scene demanded the departure of sporting director Jürgen Werner and Ortlechner with a banner. The latter appealed on Friday for the criticism of individuals to be resolved. Decisions are always made as a group. "I know that this club is often very complicated. We have several stakeholder groups with high expectations." He emphasized that the sporting management does not have a "pony farm mentality".
However, there is little sign of a spirit of optimism under new coach Stephan Helm. Helm used the image of a "process", which logically has not progressed very far after eight weeks. "I am convinced that we are still a long way from reaching our top level. Every game is an opportunity to get closer to the ideal." So far, it has not been quite clear what Austria should stand for under Helm. "In the game against WAC, we were really good with the ball, were very often in the opponent's penalty area, kept the opponent away from their own penalty area. That's exactly our approach. If we manage to do that, goals are the result," said Helm.
"I also believe that the team's entire performance spectrum is still not exhausted, that we have a lot of room for improvement," said Ortlechner. "But from my point of view, there is no alternative but to keep a cool head." According to Ortlechner, the transfer market is not expected to be hectic. "There probably won't be much more happening on the incoming side, but I wouldn't rule it out on the outgoing side."
Many former LASK players at Austria
The Viennese are winless in seven games against LASK. The last three encounters in Favoriten ended in draws, the last home win was seven years ago. Kevin Friesenbichler and Felipe Pires scored the goals in a 2-0 win on August 12, 2017. Since then, LASK have outperformed Austria, with most of the personnel moving from Linz to Vienna. The current Violets around coach Helm, sporting director Werner and players such as Reinhold Ranftl, Marvin Potzmann, Andreas Gruber and Marko Raguz were under contract with LASK not so long ago.
"Special game"
But even at LASK, a man with an Austria past has recently taken on the role of frontman. "Personally, it's a special game for me, I spent 19 years at the club," said coach Thomas Darazs, recalling his playing career in violet. This after his team had disappointed in the 1:1 home draw in the Europa League play-off against FCSB Bucharest. "I hope that we use the next few days to go home successfully on Sunday." He would like to see more consistency so that "the good phases we have in our game" can be sustained over a longer period of time.
The captain and the regular goalkeeper will be missing. Robert Zulj suffered a broken nose in the European Cup and Tobias Lawal injured the back of his thigh in the warm-up. Jörg Siebenhandl, the brother of Austria goalkeeping coach Udo Siebenhandl, will once again be in goal for Linz. ÖFB team striker Maximilian Entrup is also still missing for LASK. Austria's personnel situation is unchanged from the 1-1 draw in Hartberg.
