A farewell with a bang

Life is constantly changing. It's also time for something new for the comedian from Ludesch. "Ten years on stage is a good time to draw a line under things." His regular audience will regret this very much, as he has played his way into the hearts of many Vorarlbergers with his incomparable stage presence. "You're sure to go out with a loud bang," predicted one fan recently. Of course, this also increases the pressure for his final cabaret program "Anfängerglück", a mixture of best-of and new sequences. What all the numbers have in common is that they are taken directly from life, which is what makes Weinzerl so approachable for his audience. "They are funny incidents from everyday life that either I myself or people I know have experienced." The jokes and punchlines are all written by the Ludescher himself - even if he sometimes delays the realization until the last minute: "I can't force myself to be funny, but sometimes it just bubbles out of me."