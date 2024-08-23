Manhunt underway
32-year-old escaped naked from detention center
On Friday night, a detainee from Libya managed to escape from the detention center in Vordernberg, Upper Styria. Only three weeks ago, four men had escaped from there - one of them successfully. The manhunt is on.
In the middle of the night, around 1 a.m. on Friday, the Libyan started to flee - and has been missing ever since. The 32-year-old had only been in custody since August 20 because he was staying in Austria illegally. According to the police, he was waiting there for his "measure to end his stay" - in other words, he was to be taken out of the country.
The Libyan fled "with extreme effort" and "in an adventurous manner - he also showed no consideration for his physical integrity". Police spokesman Heimo Kohlbacher says that the escape cannot be described in more detail as they want to avoid imitations. Just this much: there were jumps from a great height.
Escaped without clothes
After the escape, the North African is believed to have first stolen a bicycle and then a car in Vordernberg. "This car, a gray Mitsubishi pick-up with LN license plates, could still be used by the man," it says.
The manhunt is now underway: The man is 1.90 meters tall, bald and fled without clothing. The police are asking the public for information by calling 133, saying that there is currently no danger.
It was only at the beginning of August that four inmates escaped from the deportation detention center. One of them is still on the run. "We are evaluating how this could be avoided in future," says spokesperson Kohlbacher.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
