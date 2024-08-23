Vorteilswelt
Mark Wahlberg

“Clooney almost became my stepfather”

Nachrichten
23.08.2024 16:00

You have to imagine that: George Clooney could have been Mark Wahlberg's stepfather. The "almost stepson" revealed this in an interview with "Variety". 

According to Wahlberg, his mother Alma visited him on the set of "The Perfect Storm" in 1999. When she met Mark's famous co-star Clooney there, she was blown away by the charming George.

Mom blown away by Clooney
The 53-year-old recalled: "Mom had her picture taken with George. The picture was always on the wall. I think she liked that photo more than the photos of her own nine kids."

Mark Wahlberg revealed that his mom had her eye on George Clooney. And she was sure she had a chance with the Hollywood beau.
Mark Wahlberg revealed that his mom had her eye on George Clooney. And she was sure she had a chance with the Hollywood beau.
(Bild: APA/AFP/Robyn Beck)

Wahlberg revealed that his mother was convinced that Clooney had the same feelings for her as she did for him: "She said, 'Oh, he's really into me. He totally loves me and told me he wanted to go out with me. I told him I couldn't!"

"George can become my stepfather"
According to Wahlberg, his mother was really convinced that the Oscar winner was trying to end up with her. When his skepticism ("I don't know, Mom...") couldn't stop Alma Wahlberg, the son gave her the green light to try for George: "I said, 'Screw it, make a baby with him. I want a little brother and George can be my stepdad'."

The plan didn't work out in the end - George and Alma didn't get together. George has been married to Amal Clooney for seven years. Alma, who divorced Mark's father Donald in 1982, did not remarry until her death in 2021.

Christian Thiele
Christian Thiele
