Innovation of the future
How solar energy supplies your home at night
Thanks to modern storage solutions, it is possible to convert solar energy from the day into electricity for the night. Optimally coordinated, complete PV packages supply the household with energy throughout the year.
Brutal heat, blazing sun and tropical nights: the many heatwaves place an increasing burden on the human body. Time to think about climate change and invest in sustainable solutions in your own home that promise profitable performance.
Sustainable investment for a carefree life
Even if the constant heat is worrying, it can still be used for sustainable purposes of our existence. Owners of a photovoltaic system not only lead a more carefree life, they also feed their conscience with financing for a sustainable future worth living.
This is because a wide variety of energy consumers are automatically powered by the storage extension in a PV system, even in the dark. This means that light sources can be operated with solar power at the touch of a button at night. Finally time to take a deep breath and face the electricity bill with peace of mind.
Photovoltaics, battery storage, blackout box, energy monitoring and Smart Wallbox+: with a perfectly coordinated overall system from Krone Sonne, both energy independence and a reduction in your own energy costs are guaranteed. With a charging capacity of up to 11 kW, the Krone Sonne Wallbox+ offers fast and reliable charging for more time to drive instead of waiting.
For an all-round carefree package, monitoring your own consumption using the energy monitoring app is an additional transparent aspect of the complete PV package, allowing you to keep an overview around the clock. This makes it easy to identify power guzzlers, and an even higher proportion of your total consumption can be covered by your own solar power - including ongoing energy-saving tips.
Your benefits with Krone Sun
- All-in-Sun solution incl. grid and subsidy processing (federal subsidy), hardware, installation & all administrative work from €54/month
- Single-phasePV-Point emergency power supply included free of charge
- Fronius premium inverters from Austria with 15-year product warranty
- Premium BYD storage system with 15-year warranty Krone Sonne as a reliable partner for a PV lifetime (> 25 years)
- Find out more now: Book a consultation call on the website!
The perfectly coordinated overall PV system
Optimally coordinated, the complete PV package supplies the household with energy all year round. In winter, the solar system provides cozy warmth and in summer a pleasant indoor climate - with free energy from the sun. During the day, the storage tank is charged by solar and light energy, while at night the various energy consumers are supplied autonomously and thus unfold their effect without any additional external influence.
Take big steps towards renewable energy independence with Krone Sonne: with attractive complete PV packages at affordable prices, Krone Sonne offers solutions for every need. Become an important part of the energy revolution by producing your own electricity, at an affordable price and in its most sustainable form.
Enjoy long summer nights while the PV storage system reliably supplies electricity - for an innovative energy supply that meets all requirements.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.