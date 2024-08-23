After storm damage
Wagrainer Straße was repaired in record time
The forecast was at least two weeks, but now it has "only" turned out to be eleven days that the Wagrainer Straße had to be closed due to the storm damage and for repairs.
Mud and debris had to be removed, missing sections of road rebuilt, surface courses asphalted and guard rails repaired or replaced. The road maintenance team had their hands full over the last few days. "This is only possible because my team is passionate about their work and we are well networked with other companies in the region. In total, we have removed around 4,000 cubic meters of mudflow material over the past eleven days, used 1,650 tons of material and, apart from six excavators and ten trucks, we had ten men on the job," explains Hannes Mußbacher, head of the Pongau road maintenance depot.
Restoration of the B163 at a glance:
- Start: during the night of the storm (August 12 to 13)
- Removal of around 4,000 cubic meters of debris flow material
- At peak times, six excavators, ten trucks and ten men from the Pongau road maintenance department were in action
- 400 tons of armourstones installed
- 800 tons of backfill material used
- 200 tons of material needed to restore the road substructure and frost cover
- 250 tons of asphalt paving
- Completion/road closure lifted: August 24 from 8 am.
Road closure lifted from Saturday
Thanks to the effective work, the closure of the B163 Wagrainer Straße can be opened to traffic earlier than expected. The entire stretch between St. Johann im Pongau and Wagrain is expected to be open to traffic again in both directions from Saturday, August 24 at 8 a.m. without any foreseeable restrictions.
