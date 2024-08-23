Wagrainer Straße was repaired in record time

Mud and debris had to be removed, missing sections of road rebuilt, surface courses asphalted and guard rails repaired or replaced. The road maintenance team had their hands full over the last few days. "This is only possible because my team is passionate about their work and we are well networked with other companies in the region. In total, we have removed around 4,000 cubic meters of mudflow material over the past eleven days, used 1,650 tons of material and, apart from six excavators and ten trucks, we had ten men on the job," explains Hannes Mußbacher, head of the Pongau road maintenance depot.