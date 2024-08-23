Next cockpit gone
Setback for Mick: Alpine driver fixed for 2025
No cockpit for Mick Schumacher again: Alpine has signed 21-year-old Australian Jack Doohan as Pierre Gasly's team-mate for the 2025/26 season.
Schumacher had high hopes of returning to the premier class until the end, as he also races for Alpine in the World Endurance Championship. In the end, the French racing team opted for a rookie. Jack Doohan succeeds Esteban Ocon and becomes Pierre Gasly's team-mate.
Doohan was runner-up in the 2021 Formula 3 championship behind Norwegian Dennis Hauger. Doohan has been driving in Formula 2 since 2022 and is a test driver for Alpine.
Mick Doohan says: "I am over the moon to be on the grid of Grands Prix in 2025. I am very grateful for this opportunity and will do everything I can to repay this trust with good performances."
Alpine Team Principal Oliver Oakes: "I already worked with Jack in 2019 and have been convinced of his talent ever since. Jack is a hard worker full of dedication. I think we have found a very good mix with the experienced Pierre Gasly and the young Jack."
Son of motorcycle legend
An interesting fact on the side: Jack Doohan is the son of motorcycle legend Mick Doohan.
Jack Doohan on his father: "I grew up with motorcycles because of Dad, of course, my life revolved around bikes and dirt bikes. My father was a five-time world champion, but there was never any pressure from him. I drove my first kart race when I was seven years old. I lived in Queensland, but the race took place in New South Wales, across the Australian border. I was lapped. But I wasn't discouraged, and the following week I won for the first time."
Close ties with the Schumacher family
Jack Doohan's role model was not his father, however. "For me, that was Michael Schumacher. I was very lucky that my father and Michael had become friends. From time to time, Michael would visit us at home in Australia and stay with us. And when they both lived in Monte Carlo for a while, they were neighbors."
Michael Schumacher also named his son Mick because of his friendship with the motorcycle star. And Mick Schumacher now has to watch Jack Doohan snatch the cockpit away from him.
This left Mick Schumacher with only one last chance to get a cockpit. And that was at Sauber/Audi alongside Nico Hülkenberg.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.