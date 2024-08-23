Setback for Mick: Alpine driver fixed for 2025

Jack Doohan on his father: "I grew up with motorcycles because of Dad, of course, my life revolved around bikes and dirt bikes. My father was a five-time world champion, but there was never any pressure from him. I drove my first kart race when I was seven years old. I lived in Queensland, but the race took place in New South Wales, across the Australian border. I was lapped. But I wasn't discouraged, and the following week I won for the first time."