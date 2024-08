Weeds my ass: garden treasures for the kitchen

For many people, their own garden is a "green oasis" of relaxation and recreation that needs to be kept in good shape. This also includes the time-consuming battle against unwanted weeds. But what if we saw them not just as annoying intruders, but much more as healthy culinary delicacies? After all, they can be used to conjure up a variety of culinary highlights. The pharmacist Mag. pharm. Andreas Berger provides an overview: