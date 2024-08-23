Big Bang researcher continues to fight for laboratory in Lungau

Researcher has now leased a piece of forest in Lungau

This is another reason why Fierlinger will not be dissuaded from his plans. He has now leased part of the area and is carrying out measurements. "Time will tell how much of my plans can be implemented on a smaller scale." In any case, the location in Lungau is ideal. This is because the sensors for Fierlinger's measurements are highly sensitive to any form of electromagnetic noise. "The power lines stop at the border between Salzburg and Styria. There is no railroad. There is no heavy traffic on the road in the valley," emphasizes the scientist.