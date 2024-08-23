Despite veto by authorities
Big Bang researcher continues to fight for laboratory in Lungau
Fundamental research into the origin of the universe in the middle of Lungau? Sounds crazy - but that's what a Munich university researcher is planning. The authorities vetoed the idea, but the scientist is not giving up.
"This is a plantation." Peter Fierlinger is not on good terms with the Salzburg Land Transfer Commission. Born in Upper Austria, he is a professor at the University of Munich - and has really big plans in Lungau. The scientist wants to set up a physical measurement laboratory in a remote piece of forest at an altitude of just under 1600 meters above the Tamsweg district of Seetal - as reported by the "Krone" newspaper. He wanted to buy the land from a farmer. However, the Land Transfer Commission did not approve the sale of the almost 16 hectares of land.
The proceedings dragged on for almost three years. Fierlinger had to fork out almost 31,000 euros in legal fees. "They didn't want to approve it from the start, they stalled me, there were repeated interventions," he is certain. The reason given for the authorities' veto: 19 cents per square meter is usual for the sale of such an area, but Fierlinger offered 2.10 euros. This is a "disproportionate overpayment", they say.
Salzburg SPÖ railed against the laboratory project
What particularly annoyed the professor? "My case became a political issue," he says. As a reminder: the scientist's plans brought the SPÖ onto the scene. They even drafted a parliamentary question with 15 critical questions for Josef Schwaiger (ÖVP), the provincial councillor at the time. "One SPÖ politician even said to me on the phone that, as the opposition, you simply have to be against it. She didn't care about my project," Fierlinger shakes his head. The municipality of Tamsweg itself has always been open to the professor's plans.
Researcher has now leased a piece of forest in Lungau
This is another reason why Fierlinger will not be dissuaded from his plans. He has now leased part of the area and is carrying out measurements. "Time will tell how much of my plans can be implemented on a smaller scale." In any case, the location in Lungau is ideal. This is because the sensors for Fierlinger's measurements are highly sensitive to any form of electromagnetic noise. "The power lines stop at the border between Salzburg and Styria. There is no railroad. There is no heavy traffic on the road in the valley," emphasizes the scientist.
His research findings are to be incorporated into medicine and technology in the future. "We want to develop magnetic field sensors that can be used to non-invasively diagnose heart disease in babies in the womb," says the researcher. What's more, the scientist's systems also measure what is known as "dark matter" and therefore allow conclusions to be drawn about the origins of the universe. "Fundamental Big Bang research", as Fierlinger himself calls it.
He still hopes to be able to complete his laboratory: "We are not destroying any part of nature."
