Win tickets for “The Crow” premiere
A whole three decades have passed since "The Crow" was shown in cinemas. Now THE cult film of the 1990s is coming to cinemas as a new interpretation with horror star Bill Skarsgård from September 12. With krone.tv and krone.at you have the chance to see the film highlight at the Austrian premiere on September 5 at Cineplexx Westfield SCS!
When "The Crow" was released in cinemas in 1994, the film made international headlines for a particularly tragic reason: Lead actor Brandon Lee, son of martial arts legend Bruce Lee, had died in an accident during filming. But it was not only because of the dramatic background that the film achieved cult status in Germany.
There has been talk of a remake of the 1994 cult film since 2008, and in 2024 the time has finally come for the story of the crow to return to the big screen in a new interpretation. However, the new film is based on the legendary graphic novel by James O'Barr and is not intended to be a cinematic remake.
A merciless vendetta
Bill Skarsgård ("It", "John Wick: Chapter 4") embodies the iconic character of the dark avenger Eric Draven. Singer FKA Twigs can be seen as his great love Shelly Webster. Caught up in the demons of their dark past, the lovers are brutally murdered. Brought back to life by an old legend, Eric embarks on a merciless hunt for the murderers as a dark avenger wandering between the world of the dead and the living.
The story has universal qualities like a Greek myth. It tells of deep feelings: Love, grief and anger. At the same time, it deals with supernatural ideas of heaven and hell, of the relationship between the living and the dead. The story explores the power of love and the destructive power of hate and anger.
A movie that inspired the youth
The original film inspired the youth of the time, who had grown up with alternative rock, punk and metal, who loved MTV and fanzines. The aesthetics of the film, the dark, rain-soaked streets, the stylized backdrops, the leather-clad title character and the chain-wielding villains all left a lasting impression. "The Crow" expressed itself through a specific musical vision that appealed to young audiences in an unprecedented way. This made the movie a cult classic.
The reinterpretation is aimed at today's young generation, whose tastes and reference system are completely different. Director Rupert Sanders ("Ghost in the Shell", "Snow White & The Huntsman") hopes "that our movie will make them explore the original by Alex Proyas and the comic by James O'Barr and that in this way, they too will find a new audience".
Take part & win premiere tickets
You can see for yourself at the cinema whether the new interpretation can build on the success of the 1994 cult film and inspire old and new fans! krone.tv and krone.at are giving away 60x2 tickets for the Austrian premiere of "The Crow".
When: September 5, 2024
Where: Cineplexx Westfield SCS
Ticket distribution: 19:00
Movie start: 20:15
Simply fill out the form below by September 2, 9 a.m., and you're in. We wish you good luck and good entertainment at the movies!
