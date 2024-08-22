Now comes St. Pölten
Kapfenberg weren’t even this good in their championship year!
The very young Kapfenberg players got off to a flying start in the second division season. Coach Ismail Atalan's squad recorded three wins. Captain Florian Prohart spoke to the "Steirerkrone" about the team of the moment, his move to Kapfenberg and opponents St. Pölten.
Not even in the 2007/08 promotion season, when the Kapfenberg players started the first three rounds with four points. Since then, they have had it all: 13 points after five games in the 16/17 season, two wins to start 18/19 or, like 22/23, their first three-pointer on matchday 14. But all of that has been trumped this year, as coach Ismail Atalan's squad got off to a flying start with three wins in a row!
The surprise of the season so far
You couldn't have expected that. Anyone in the know has to admit that. "Many probably saw Kapfenberg in the bottom third, just like the last few years. But so far you can see that there's a new Kapfenberg on the pitch," says Florian Prohart proudly. "We're a really cool team, everyone is pulling in the same direction. But we're not where we want to be yet. There's still room for improvement - in terms of play and tactics."
At 25, he is the fourth-oldest player in the squad! "To put it bluntly: I feel like a grandpa in the team anyway," laughs the "veteran", as the Falcons have an average age of just 21.6 years. "But we have a great mix in the squad. You need two or three experienced players in the squad for the younger ones anyway, to keep them on the floor or build them up. So far, they've really taken to what I tell them or explain to them."
Prohart moved from Lafnitz to Böhlerstadt before the season. "I immediately had a good feeling when I spoke to coach Atalan. He was a big factor, because I really like his playing philosophy," recalls the Carinthian-born player. And he was promoted to captain straight away. "It came as a surprise. The coach told me to be louder on the pitch, not to hide. But I had no idea it would go in this direction. But he has complete faith in me and sees potential. So I didn't have to think twice."
I immediately had a good feeling when I spoke to coach Atalan. He was a big factor, because I really like his playing philosophy.
KSV-Kapitän Florian Prohart
Kapfenberg got off to a perfect start to the season with three wins. But there is no big secret behind it. "The biggest and most important factor is our team spirit. We're very informal and always push each other. We've really built something great," says Prohart proudly. "The win at Admira at the start gave us a lot of self-confidence. Because everything could have gone the other way."
"Don't make ourselves smaller than we are"
Friday (18) sees St. Pölten, one of the title contenders, come to the Falkenhorst. The "Wolves" have collected just two points so far. The division of roles is certainly no longer as clear as it was before the season. "Nevertheless, we shouldn't underestimate them, they have a lot of quality and experience. But we don't need to make ourselves smaller than we are," Prohart clenches his fist.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.