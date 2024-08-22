Babler on the run – SPÖ cancels interviews

Interfered in the application process

The background: Luger had interfered in the application process for the directorship of the Linz Brucknerhaus in 2017. He sent the eventual winner Dietmar Kerschbaum questions from the hearing process in advance. Kerschbaum is likely to have gotten away with a lot during his time as artistic director. He is said to have treated himself as a singer (and his wife) to lavish fees and outsourced some of his duties to external agencies. Keyword: self-service store.