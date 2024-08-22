Babler on the run – SPÖ cancels interviews

SPÖ cancels interviews
Things are not going well for Andreas Babler. After the furor over 5,000 euros in social welfare for a Syrian family in Vienna, the next big scandal has broken with the lying affair involving Linz Mayor Klaus Luger. Babler called on Luger to resign as city party leader on Thursday - and Luger intends to comply with this demand, as the "Krone" learned in advance. However, he still wants to remain mayor.
The SPÖ leader canceled his summer interview with krone.tv one hour before the appointment on Thursday. Other media also had to cancel at short notice. Babler will have his ORF "summer interview" next Monday. Until then, he should probably do damage limitation.
As the "Krone" learned in advance, Luger has decided to withdraw as city party leader and from all party functions in the SPÖ following a meeting with Upper Austrian state party leader Michael Lindner - but not as mayor.
Interfered in the application process
The background: Luger had interfered in the application process for the directorship of the Linz Brucknerhaus in 2017. He sent the eventual winner Dietmar Kerschbaum questions from the hearing process in advance. Kerschbaum is likely to have gotten away with a lot during his time as artistic director. He is said to have treated himself as a singer (and his wife) to lavish fees and outsourced some of his duties to external agencies. Keyword: self-service store.
Furthermore, in connection with the Lido Sounds festival, a company of which Kerschbaum himself is managing director is said to have offered infrastructural services. In 2022, there was a falling out between Luger and Kerschbaum.
"Whistleblower" invented
In March 2024, Luger himself unleashed the affair. He publicly stated that a whistleblower had leaked the hearing commission's questions to Kerschbaum and commissioned an inconclusive expert report. Kerschbaum was dismissed in July due to compliance allegations. He subsequently demanded three million euros in damages.
Eventually, chats emerged that proved that Luger himself had helped Kerschbaum to the job of director. He confessed and apologized.
Lack of understanding for vote of confidence
The fact that the Linz SPÖ (Social Democratic Party of Austria) has also expressed its confidence in Luger in light of this tangible scandal - as reported by the "Krone" - is met with incomprehension by many within the SPÖ. Some are even venting their displeasure publicly.
The motive of the SPÖ Linz is probably relatively simple: it fears that it will lose the mayor's seat if there is a new election. Luger received almost 44% of the vote in the first round of voting in 2021 and won the run-off against the ÖVP candidate with 73%. The next regular election is not until October 2027.
SPÖ under pressure from all sides
Following a request from the Greens, the SPÖ member of the National Council and self-appointed corruption hunter Jan Krainer spoke up. He would contact Luger personally. He had a "very explicit opinion" on the matter, but did not want to convey it via the media.
The SPÖ leader himself managed to make a statement on Thursday afternoon: Babler called on Luger to step down as city party leader - but not as mayor, that would be up to the municipal council. Luger's behavior was "inexcusable". He had stood up for a new social democracy, explained Babler: "As the federal party chairman, this means for me to demand clear consequences. This kind of behavior has no place in a social democracy under my leadership."
