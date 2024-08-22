Austro supercomputer “MUSICA” about to go into test operation

With 40 petaflops - twice the computing power originally planned - the supercomputer cluster is set to become one of the top 20 in the world, journalists were told on Thursday. "In addition to clever minds, we also need computing power to help solve complex problems," explained Education Minister Martin Polaschek (ÖVP) at the Science Center at TU Wien. "MUSICA" is a "significant milestone", "particularly energy-efficient" and will be one of the 20 most powerful systems in the world.