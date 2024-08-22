From fall
Austro supercomputer “MUSICA” about to go into test operation
Around 36 million euros will be invested in a new high-performance computing infrastructure this year and next. In addition to Vienna, where operations are due to start at the beginning of 2025, the "Multi-Site Computer Austria" (MUSICA) will also have "branches" in Linz and Innsbruck.
With 40 petaflops - twice the computing power originally planned - the supercomputer cluster is set to become one of the top 20 in the world, journalists were told on Thursday. "In addition to clever minds, we also need computing power to help solve complex problems," explained Education Minister Martin Polaschek (ÖVP) at the Science Center at TU Wien. "MUSICA" is a "significant milestone", "particularly energy-efficient" and will be one of the 20 most powerful systems in the world.
The project is being coordinated by TU Wien, with the University of Linz, the University of Innsbruck, TU Graz, the University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences (Boku) Vienna and the University of Vienna also involved.
More resilient
The previous supercomputers with a total performance of around five petaflops - one petaflop means one quadrillion computing operations per second - were also operated jointly by several universities, albeit centrally from Vienna. The distribution of the computer hardware across several locations increases the resilience of the system. Vienna will have 112 GPU and 72 CPU nodes, while Innsbruck and Linz will each have 80 GPU and 48 CPU nodes. For users, "MUSICA" will act like a single HPC system ("High Performance Computing").
Regular operation at the beginning of 2025
The construction of the infrastructure is already in full swing in Vienna. Test operations are scheduled to start in late fall, with regular operations commencing at the beginning of 2025. Innsbruck and Linz will follow in mid-2025. In a small country, it is particularly important to join forces, said Peter Ertl, Vice-Rector for Research, Innovation and International Affairs at TU Wien.
The new high-performance computer casts a "bright spotlight" on the domestic research landscape and is an important step for research in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). The decision for the architecture of the system was "spot on" because it is very well suited to AI applications, added "MUSICA" project manager Ernst Haunschmid.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
