Green and white raves
Rapid’s biggest discovery for toughest test
From France's second division to the Europa League with Rapid: Raux-Yao should defuse Braga's offense in the play-off. Nothing upsets the giant and he hasn't needed any breaks so far.
"The tension is high, we're eager and hungry." Rapids coach Klauß is not satisfied with reaching the international league phase. Now it should also be the Europa League. "More games, even more attractive opponents, it's worth it," nods Klauß, without even thinking for a second about the higher bonuses.
Serge-Philippe Raux-Yao also came to Vienna for this opportunity. On a free transfer from French second division club Rodez. Nobody in Austria had the 25-year-old on their radar, but the green and white scouting department did. "We contacted him for the first time in the fall," explains Head of Sport Markus Katzer. Who - like Klauß - made an impression on the 1.97-meter giant: "I had offers from bigger leagues. But Rapid is the perfect step for me, that was clear after the talks. The coach trusts me, wants to win everything - that's my mentality. And we're playing in Europe."
Also thanks to him. The left-footer has been the "discovery" of the season so far, the only Rapid player to play all eight competitive matches. "The rhythm is new, but we have a big squad, we can regenerate perfectly, that's no problem," says the central defender, who is also a regular in the ice bath.
Although he only missed one game in France last season. "He's dynamic, athletic, quick and can do things with ease," says Klauß, praising Raux-Yao. He doesn't even have to get into tackles that often and hasn't seen a yellow card in 720 minutes.
"Respect, not fear"
Also because he already knows many facets of the game from Auxerre's academy: "I started as a striker, then moved to the back," says the central defender. "I even played futsal." Today is also his toughest test yet. He has to shut down Braga's "many offensive weapons" (in the words of Klauß) in the play-off first leg. "We have respect for everyone, but we're not afraid of anyone. We want to play against the best. We have to bring our basics onto the pitch, then we can also win in Braga," says the Frenchman confidently.
He speaks (fluent English) the way he plays: calm, deliberate, balanced. His wife and son give him support. And before the game? "I listen to music from the Ivory Coast. Adrenaline is important." You wouldn't know it by looking at him.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
