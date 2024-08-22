Rapid’s biggest discovery for toughest test

"Respect, not fear"

Also because he already knows many facets of the game from Auxerre's academy: "I started as a striker, then moved to the back," says the central defender. "I even played futsal." Today is also his toughest test yet. He has to shut down Braga's "many offensive weapons" (in the words of Klauß) in the play-off first leg. "We have respect for everyone, but we're not afraid of anyone. We want to play against the best. We have to bring our basics onto the pitch, then we can also win in Braga," says the Frenchman confidently.