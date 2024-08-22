"Filled with fear"
Taylor Swift after Vienna cancellation: “Feelings of guilt”
Two weeks after the cancellation of her three concerts in Vienna due to terrorist plans, US pop star Taylor Swift breaks her silence for the first time. The cancellation of the concerts in Vienna was "devastating" for her, the 34-year-old explained on Thursday night.
The reason for the cancellations had filled her with "fear and enormous feelings of guilt" because so many people wanted to come to the shows, the singer said.
"Grieving for concerts - not people's lives"
But she was also very grateful to the authorities "because thanks to them we were grieving for concerts and not people's lives", Swift explained and was touched by the "love and unity" of her fans.
Silence broken after end of tour
The singer defended her long silence on the cancellations by saying that she wanted to finish her European tour safely before making a public statement. In the past few days, the pop star still had five performances in London. "Let me be very clear: I will not comment publicly on anything if I think it might provoke those who want to harm the fans who come to my concerts," the singer said.
I won't comment publicly on anything if I think it might provoke those who want to harm the fans who come to my concerts.
Taylor Swift
Will concerts in Vienna be rescheduled?
Swift did not comment on whether the concerts in Vienna could possibly be rescheduled. She will continue her tour in October, but before that she will take a "much-needed break".
Terror threat in Vienna
As part of her European tour, which ended in London on Tuesday evening, a total of three concerts were planned from August 8 in the sold-out Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna. Tens of thousands of fans from all over the world had traveled to the Austrian capital for the concerts. After two terror suspects were arrested the day before the first concert, who were allegedly planning an attack on Swift fans outside the Ernst Happel Stadium, the organizer cancelled the superstar's performances at short notice.
Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" is the most successful concert tour of all time. After a scheduled break, further concerts are planned in the USA and Canada from October to December.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
