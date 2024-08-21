Hallstatt Glacier will not be saved

Irretrievably lost

At the beginning of the program, the Hallstatt Glacier still had a mass of 152 million cubic meters - today it is only 96 million. This means that the glacier has lost a third of its original mass. Not only that: 800,000 square meters of perpetual ice have also been irretrievably lost. This also means that the researchers' measurements are becoming increasingly dangerous, as the risk of rockfall is now very high.