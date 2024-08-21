Security, terror, control – what makes the country tick!

Terror threat; what threat at all?" - Many leading security experts ask this question when they are once again desperately trying to calibrate the current fear in the country. People's subjective sense of security is clearly suffering. This is demonstrated by the latest figures from a survey conducted by the Institute for Public Opinion Research and Data Analysis on behalf of the "Krone" newspaper:

1) The general feeling of security in Austria is divided. While a total of 50 percent of the 1,250 respondents rated their sense of security as "high" or "very high", it is remarkable that only 18 percent of the population rated their sense of security as "low" or "very low". A closer look shows: Women feel more insecure than men.