Object of desire
What the millionaire Turk in Sturm’s sights can do
A transfer rumor about SK Sturm has been doing the rounds recently: the Austrian champions are interested in Turkish super talent Erencan Yardımcı. The "Krone" asked someone who knows the player very well. Sturm sporting director Andi Schicker is also working on some departures.
Sturm training, Wednesday morning. After about an hour and a half, a player walked off the pitch with a broad grin: Six months after tearing his cruciate and collateral ligaments, Alexandar Borkovic was back in team training. "The knee is a bit swollen now, but it's fine. I'll probably still need some time," said the 25-year-old. But: The hard road back is finally coming to an end.
One man was missing: Seedy Jatta is flat with the flu. Instead, Sarkaria, Wlodarczyk and Dante, the trio under Christian Ilzer who will be leaving the team in the coming weeks, were still sweating. Andreas Schicker watched training from his office, making phone calls in between, as the transfer period is now entering the hot phase. "There are now official offers for these three players," said the sporting director.
It remains to be seen whether Erencan Yardımcı will soon join the double winners. According to Turkish newspapers, the 22-year-old is very popular with Sturm. However, Schicker relegated the rumored 5.5 million euro offer to second division club Eyüpspor to the realm of fantasy.
Dag sees black
Ekrem Dag obviously knows the Turkish league inside out. The former professional striker earned his living on the Bosphorus for eleven years (Gaziantepspor, Besiktas, Sanliurfaspor), after which the now 43-year-old worked as a coach and assistant coach in Turkey for three years. Ekrem goes into raptures about Yardımcı. "When I was still coach at Göztepe, we wanted to get him. But no chance," explained the ten-time ÖFB team player, who can't imagine Sturm being able to land the talented striker who grew up at Galatasaray.
"Other clubs will certainly be interested in Yardimci, nothing under three or four million euros will work. He is quick, has an intensity that is untypical of a Turkish player, is a reliable finisher and moves well between the lines," said Dag. Yardimci's values are also said to be similar to those of Emanuel Emegha. Sturm sold the Dutch rocket to Strasbourg last year for 13 million euros.
Late, but still: David Affengruber is likely to have found a new club. The 23-year-old is set to sign for English second division club Sheffield Wednesday.
