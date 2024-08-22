What the millionaire Turk in Sturm’s sights can do

Dag sees black

Ekrem Dag obviously knows the Turkish league inside out. The former professional striker earned his living on the Bosphorus for eleven years (Gaziantepspor, Besiktas, Sanliurfaspor), after which the now 43-year-old worked as a coach and assistant coach in Turkey for three years. Ekrem goes into raptures about Yardımcı. "When I was still coach at Göztepe, we wanted to get him. But no chance," explained the ten-time ÖFB team player, who can't imagine Sturm being able to land the talented striker who grew up at Galatasaray.