Autumn magic
Nature, peace & enjoyment in Burgenland
Autumn time is pleasure time! Treat yourself to a well-deserved break at VILA VITA Pannonia****S and let yourself be enchanted by the colorful splendor of autumn in Burgenland.
Immerse yourself in the golden season and experience autumn in its most beautiful form at the VILA VITA Pannonia****S in Pamhagen, right on the edge of the Neusiedlersee National Park. Nature shows itself in magnificent colors, while the air is fresh and clear. Take the opportunity for leisurely walks through the forest, enjoy the delicious seasonal specialties and let yourself be inspired by the special atmosphere of the Pannonian autumn.
Whether you want to relax, explore the surroundings or simply enjoy some quiet time - the nature resort VILA VITA Pannonia offers you many opportunities to recharge your batteries and experience unforgettable moments. A paradise of seasonal colors, enjoyment and relaxation awaits you.
Culinary highlights
For those who want to relax extensively and experience the full magic of autumn, the autumn special "Full Autumn Pleasure" with 2 nights including half board and the culinary highlight: 5-course Gansl menu is available.
Attention all gourmets: On October 6, 2024, the annual gourmet festival will once again take place in front of the Csarda. From 12:00 - 18:00 you can stroll around, taste and sample the product highlights of the 30 regional partners. Would you like to combine your visit with an overnight stay? The Genussfestival package includes 1 overnight stay incl. breakfast (except Residenzen am See) and 1 admission to the VILA VITA Genussfestival on October 6, 2024 from 12:00 - 18:00 (incl. shopping voucher worth € 20.00) for 2 people.
VILA VITA Pannonia****S
Storchengasse 1, 7152 Pamhagen
T + 43(0)21 75/21800
info@vilavitapannonia.at
www.vilavitapannonia.at
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
