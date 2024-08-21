Luger in trouble
Mayor affair: how the parties are reacting
The affair surrounding Linz Mayor Klaus Luger (SPÖ), who leaked questions from a hearing commission to his preferred candidate, is being discussed everywhere: Now political opponents are also speaking out, indirectly recommending that Luger resign from office.
Upper Austria's governor Thomas Stelzer (ÖVP), for example, is concerned about the state's reputation: "We will be under worldwide scrutiny from September 4, when the Anton Bruckner anniversary celebrations begin. We must now do everything we can to save the reputation of the region and the state," says the state governor.
This is particularly relevant because the affair began at the Brucknerhaus in Linz: in 2017, it was about the replacement of the management of the cultural center on the Danube. At the time, Luger elevated his candidate, baritone Dietmar Kerschbaum, to the top job by passing him hearing questions from an admissions committee. Luger admitted this and apologized for it.
Since then, things have been going well in Linz city and Upper Austrian state politics. LH Stelzer also assesses the affair politically and says: "Everyone has their own political measuring stick. I would certainly know what to do," indirectly suggesting that he resign from the office of mayor.
The political rivals in the provincial capital are not squeamish either. Deputy Mayor Martin Hajart (ÖVP) says: "It's shameful. After months of sham battles and smoke and mirrors in the Brucknerhaus case, Linz Mayor Klaus Luger's construct of lies has now completely collapsed."
"A fresh start in Linz town hall"
The ÖVP politician continued: "The mere resignation as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of LIVA is not enough. We demand the immediate resignation of Mayor Klaus Luger. If he still has a shred of political decency left in him, he must resign sooner rather than later - and clear the way for a fully comprehensive investigation and ultimately a fresh start at Linz City Hall."
A new mayoral election is an unavoidable, democratic matter of course. The people of Linz must have the last word on who they trust.
Stadtrat Michael Raml, ÖVP
Bild: © Harald Dostal
The FPÖ city councillor Michael Raml from Linz, who also wants to run for the office of mayor in the next regular election, has also made his views clear. At lunchtime, the Freedom Party councillor said: "The Luger case is not only a scandal in cultural policy, it is also a scandal in political culture. The chats and the mayor's approach in recent months violate all rules and all political decency. The very fact that the SPÖ has been looking for a way out behind closed doors since yesterday instead of taking responsibility in public does massive damage to trust in politics. Many Linzers are extremely disappointed with Mayor Luger and that is absolutely understandable. A new mayoral election is an unavoidable, democratic matter of course. The people of Linz must have the last word on who they trust."
I assume that he will also draw the consequences from his behavior.
Stadträtin Eva Schobesberger, Grüne
Bild: Horst Einöder/Flashpictures
Greens also demand consequences from Luger
Green city councillor Eva Schobesberger had the following to say about the current affair: "I can understand the people of Linz being disappointed and that it also makes them angry. This is also a huge loss of trust for the city itself. I can't imagine how Mayor Luger will be able to win back the trust of the people of Linz. I assume that he will also draw the consequences of his behavior."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
