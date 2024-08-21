Mayor affair: how the parties are reacting

The FPÖ city councillor Michael Raml from Linz, who also wants to run for the office of mayor in the next regular election, has also made his views clear. At lunchtime, the Freedom Party councillor said: "The Luger case is not only a scandal in cultural policy, it is also a scandal in political culture. The chats and the mayor's approach in recent months violate all rules and all political decency. The very fact that the SPÖ has been looking for a way out behind closed doors since yesterday instead of taking responsibility in public does massive damage to trust in politics. Many Linzers are extremely disappointed with Mayor Luger and that is absolutely understandable. A new mayoral election is an unavoidable, democratic matter of course. The people of Linz must have the last word on who they trust."