The small party "Anders" caused amusement on Wednesday with a mailing on the subject of Covid funding. Bernhard Amann and his fellow campaigners are outraged by the lack of transparency in the use of taxpayers' money.
After the members of the provincial government persistently refused to publish the names of the subsidized companies, "Anders" suggested that a "Bezegg-Sul" should be mounted on the roof of the Landhaus from a cable car support. "All members of the state government who are against the publication of Covid-19 subsidies and other tax gifts to companies and private individuals will be allowed to debate there at a height of at least ten meters above the roof of the Landhaus, with only bread and water and without the possibility of using a cell phone or drinking coffee, until they are prepared to grant citizens the necessary transparency in the use of taxpayers' money," the press release stated.
"Anders" assumes that the state government's debates will then be over very quickly and that the taxpayer will incur fewer costs than when the ladies and gentlemen stroll through cozy offices. In addition, citizens will have the opportunity to keep a close eye on the ladies and gentlemen of the state government to see whether they are also busy debating and fulfilling the voters' mandate well.
Addition: "Anders" does not claim copyright protection for this idea and recommends that such a "Bezegg-Sul" be set up in each of the municipalities in Vorarlberg as soon as possible. Local locksmiths should be given preference when building the pillar because they know the members of the municipal council best.
