After the members of the provincial government persistently refused to publish the names of the subsidized companies, "Anders" suggested that a "Bezegg-Sul" should be mounted on the roof of the Landhaus from a cable car support. "All members of the state government who are against the publication of Covid-19 subsidies and other tax gifts to companies and private individuals will be allowed to debate there at a height of at least ten meters above the roof of the Landhaus, with only bread and water and without the possibility of using a cell phone or drinking coffee, until they are prepared to grant citizens the necessary transparency in the use of taxpayers' money," the press release stated.