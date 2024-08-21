Luger case: crisis meeting of the SPÖ in the afternoon

Provincial party backs Luger

In an initial reaction, the provincial party is backing the mayor of Linz. It must be acknowledged that he has admitted his mistake and apologized. He deserves a lot of credit for this, according to the SPÖ party headquarters in Linz. Regional managing director Florian Koppler told the "Krone" newspaper: "We should leave the church in the village: Mayor Klaus Luger wanted the best for Linz, which led him to take an action that he deeply regrets. It's clear that Linz's opposition parties want to exploit this to the maximum, but the uproar about it is exaggerated. Mayor Luger has taken responsibility and is not ducking away, but is facing up to a detailed discussion about this in the party committees today."