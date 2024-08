World Championship 2025: Austria’s match dates set

Austria will start in Group A in Stockholm on May 9 against Finland, play hosts Sweden on the 10th and Slovakia on the 12th (all 4.20 p.m.), face Canada in the evening game on May 15 from 8.20 p.m. and France on the 16th (4.20 p.m.). On May 18 (16:20), Slovenia will be the opponent and finally Latvia on May 20 (12:20).