Experience the most beautiful sunset

A sunset that enchants

Zadar is widely known for one of the most beautiful sunsets in the world - a sight that inspired Alfred Hitchcock. Imagine the sun slowly sinking into the horizon and coloring the sky in shades of orange, pink and purple. The Greeting to the Sun, an installation of 300 glass panels, captures and reflects the entire color spectrum of the sun as you sit by the Sea Organ and listen to the harmony created by the waves. A magical moment that will stay in your memory forever.