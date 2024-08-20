Zadar is always in season
Experience the most beautiful sunset
When it comes to traveling, Zadar is like the timeless piece of clothing in your closet - always on trend. Whether you are a seasoned traveler or someone looking for new adventures, Zadar will enchant and inspire you with its beauty.
Imagine strolling through ancient streets, enjoying local delicacies and watching a sunset that is one of the most spectacular in the world, all without the tourist crowds.
The perfect time to relax
September and October in Zadar offer a unique combination of tranquillity and beauty. The summer rush is over, leaving a more relaxed atmosphere that allows you to truly experience all the charms of the city. The weather is still warm, with temperatures hovering around 20 degrees, which is ideal for exploring without too much effort. Whether you're relaxing on a quiet beach or enjoying a glass of local wine in a seaside café, you'll find that even now Zadar is simply irresistible.
A walk through history
Zadar is a city with a rich history, where every corner tells its own story. As you stroll through the narrow, cobbled streets, you will come across architectural wonders that have been built over the course of time. Start your adventure at the Roman Forum, the largest on the eastern Adriatic coast, where ancient ruins stand as witnesses to history. Nearby, the Church of St. Donatus, a stunning example of pre-Romanesque architecture from the Middle Ages, awaits your exploration.
Don't forget the city walls of Zadar, a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2017. These fortifications were built in the 12th and 13th centuries and protected the city from Turkish conquerors. Today, they offer a panoramic view of the old town and the sparkling Adriatic Sea. If you are a history lover, Zadar is a true treasure trove, revealing parts of its rich and fascinating past with every step.
A sunset that enchants
Zadar is widely known for one of the most beautiful sunsets in the world - a sight that inspired Alfred Hitchcock. Imagine the sun slowly sinking into the horizon and coloring the sky in shades of orange, pink and purple. The Greeting to the Sun, an installation of 300 glass panels, captures and reflects the entire color spectrum of the sun as you sit by the Sea Organ and listen to the harmony created by the waves. A magical moment that will stay in your memory forever.
If you are looking for adventure, take a day trip to the nearby islands of the Zadar archipelago. Each island has its own charm, from the sandy beaches of Sakarun on Dugi Otok to the tranquil, olive tree-covered landscapes of Ugljan. Exploring the islands in the off-season means fewer tourists, making your experience even more personal.
A culinary journey through Dalmatia
The gastronomic scene in Zadar is a mix of traditional Dalmatian flavors and modern interpretations. In September and October, it's easier to find the best tables in the city's top restaurants. Enjoy freshly caught seafood drizzled with local olive oil and accompanied by a glass of Maraschino, a famous cherry liqueur from Zadar.
Don't forget to visit the local markets where you can taste various delicacies - from Pag cheese to figs and prosciutto.
Zadar - the jewel of Croatia
For more inspiration, visit the official website of the Zadar Tourist Board and follow the official social media profiles(Instagram, TikTok).
Plan your vacation in the off-season
In Zadar, every season has its own charm, but there is something special about the off-season. It's the time when the city slows down and reveals its true character - a blend of history, culture, natural beauty and world-class gastronomy.
Whatever the season, Zadar guarantees an unforgettable experience. So pack your bags and discover why Zadar is always on trend.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.