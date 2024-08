Truck driver (23) was under the influence of drugs at the time of the accident

Witnesses provided first aid

The 16-year-old crashed into a park bench and remained lying injured. Witnesses to the accident immediately provided first aid and informed the emergency services. After receiving first aid from the emergency doctor, the teenager was taken to the Kepler University Hospital in Linz. A rapid drug test carried out on the 23-year-old was positive. During the clinical examination, the doctor determined that he was unfit to drive and his driver's license was temporarily revoked.