Fire department “rescues” burglars from the roof of a residential building

Woman pushed aside

The men are believed to be responsible for numerous cellar break-ins. They stole bicycles, e-scooters and tools worth more than 20,000 euros. Some of the loot was seized in the 41-year-old's car, which was parked in Vienna. They are also accused of coercion: They are said to have entered an apartment via an open balcony door during their escape and pushed a woman there to one side. However, the woman remained unharmed.

The two suspects partially confessed during questioning. They are being held in Wiener Neustadt prison.