Interest from England
Dilemma for Cologne: ÖFB player pushes for transfer!
ÖFB footballer Dejan Ljubicic has been pushing hard for a transfer to Cologne. According to reports, the midfielder has no desire to be a part of the "return to the top" project. Leeds would allegedly be a financially strong buyer. But there is a piquant problem.
Ljubicic has already ended the Cologne chapter for himself weeks ago, reports "Bild". According to the report, the Austrian footballer informed those responsible back in June that he would not be renewing his contract, which expires in 2025. So if Cologne still want to receive a transfer fee, they will have to sell the 26-year-old in the winter at the latest.
Since then, however, the Austrian has probably been looking intensively for new challenges. And now an interesting opportunity seems to have arisen. Leeds United want to sign the midfielder. However, Cologne have rejected an initial offer.
Transfer ban as a problem
The English side are desperate to return to the Premier League this season - and Ljubicic is set to be an important building block in their quest. Red Bull, a financially strong investor, has also joined the club. As a result, the English side have new funds at their disposal.
But there is one major problem. Due to a transfer ban, Cologne are not allowed to sign new players until the winter. The loss of Ljubicic could not be compensated for in this way. Four million, which Leeds would allegedly put on the table, would not be enough to overlook this.
However, the Austrian is pushing hard for the transfer and Leeds could be prepared to increase the amount on offer again. At the moment, it remains to be seen whether Cologne will ultimately give in so as not to jeopardize the chemistry within the team. The 26-year-old was officially left out of the squad for the cup win against Sandhausen due to knee problems.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
