Coldplay in Vienna
Suspicious silence from Islamists before concerts
While preparations for the Coldplay spectacle in Vienna, which starts on Wednesday, are in full swing, the so-called threat scene is conspicuously quiet. Despite everything, the area around the Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna is being turned into a high-security zone.
Several dozen "Gefährder" are currently under close observation by the police and secret service. Following the apparently foiled attack on fans of US superstar Taylor Swift, the local security authorities do not want to leave anything to chance - or to foreign intelligence services - at the upcoming concerts by British rockers Coldplay.
Although there is currently an abstract threat with an increased risk of terrorism, there are probably no concrete plans.
"Haram woman" more interesting than British rockers
On the one hand, because Coldplay, unlike Swift, is not considered a top target for attacks - and on the other hand, the Islamist community in this country has literally gone underground. However, Salafists on TikTok complain that Muslims have become the enemy.
As always, the media are to blame: "They manage to collude and defame us in such a short space of time," says the Berlin Islamist influencer and alleged hate preacher Abul Baraa, where Beran A. is said to have become radicalized.
High security zone to prevent mistakes
The fact is that the area around Vienna's Happel Stadium will become a high-security zone. The focus is on access and entry controls with gates for cars to the stadium and personal searches, emphasizes the provincial police directorate of the federal capital.
In addition to the security service, civilian forces and special units such as the WEGA, dog squad and the Cobra task force will also ensure security.
There is no room for mistakes, after all, the whole world is watching us again ...
