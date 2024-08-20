Vote-catching in Upper Austria is in full swing

Together with SPOÖ leader Michael Lindner, the red member of the National Council and top candidate for Upper Austria presented her "Refreshing for Upper Austria" tour, during which the two will be canvassing for votes in all districts from Thursday. They want to invite "interested parties to engage in dialog and get to know each other", said Lindner. In terms of content, the SPÖ politicians indicated on Tuesday that the main focus will be on warning against a coalition between the ÖVP and FPÖ.